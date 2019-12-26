Body of Missing Boy Found In Pond
Courtesy Photo from MSP
Police say the body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy has been found in a pond,
a day after he was reported missing while playing outdoors on
Christmas. State and local officers, as well as hundreds of volunteers, had been
searching for Beau Belson, who was autistic. He was last seen playing with
others Wednesday afternoon in the Six Lakes area in Montcalm County.
State police First Lt. Kevin Sweeney said that Beau’s body was in a pond near his grandmother’s house.