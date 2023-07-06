Body of missing 2-year-old girl found in Detroit, police say

▶ Watch Video: Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found in Detroit

The body of a missing 2-year-old girl who was abducted in Lansing, Michigan, over the weekend has been found in Detroit, authorities confirmed Wednesday. A man was previously arrested on attempted murder charges in the stabbing of the girl’s mother.

In a news conference Wednesday night, Lansing police said the body of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was found in Detroit.

Police said federal investigators found the child at about 6:50 p.m. local time Wednesday near the Coleman A. Young International Airport.

Police did not provide any additional information, only saying the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lansing Police Department

Wynter was reported missing after police said she was kidnapped Sunday night by 26-year-old Rashad Trice of Detroit. According to police, Trice kidnapped the girl after stabbing her 22-year-old mother at a Lansing residence.

Trice, who is not the child’s father, previously dating Wynter’s mother, according to authorities.

The FBI said Wynter’s 1-year-old brother was at the residence where the attack happened, but he was not harmed.

Trice was arrested early Monday morning in the Detroit suburb of St. Clair Shores while driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala that police believe he stole from Wynter’s mother. However, Wynter was not in the vehicle when he was captured.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence-second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

Those charges are in connection with the alleged assault of Wynter’s mother.

Police did not immediately say what charges would be filed in connection with Wynter’s death.