Body of Ithaca Man Missing Since February Found

The body of a missing man from Ithaca was found on Wednesday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:12 in the afternoon, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man in Hamilton Township.

Investigators identified the man as 65-year-old John Alan Vandermark, who was reported missing in February. T

he sheriff’s office says he was located several miles from where he was last seen, and had been dead for some time.

Investigators do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.