Body of 64-Year-Old Bay City Man Found in Saginaw River

The body of a 64-year-old Bay City man was discovered in the Saginaw River Sunday.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says officers were dispatched to Wenonah Park around 3:00 in the afternoon, where someone had noticed the body of Brian Vega in the water.

Police say Vega suffered from dementia and diabetes, and had last been seen leaving the adult foster care facility where he lived without his wallet or glasses.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death. Authorities say at this time there are no signs of foul play.