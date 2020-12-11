Body found of pilot of F-16 that crashed in Michigan

The body of the pilot of an Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that crashed during a routine training mission in Michigan Tuesday night has been found, officials said. The person’s identify was being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin are notified.

The pilot was the only person on board the “Fighting Falcon” when it went down in the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing said. A multi-state, interagency search was launched for the pilot and plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 WJMN-TV

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said. “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.

“We are an extremely close-knit group at the fighter wing, the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization,” he said.