Body Found Near Bangor Township Walmart

Police in Bay County are investigating the discovery of a body near the Walmart Store in Bangor Township.

Police say a passer by found the body of a man in his mid 40s on Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area between Walmart and State Park Drive. Police have not provided the victim’s identification but say he was a Bay County resident.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, though an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.