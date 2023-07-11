Body Found in Vehicle North of Caro Believed to be Missing Rochester Woman

Authorities believe they have found the body of a missing Rochester woman in Tuscola County.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a vehicle belonging to 79-year-old Mary Sullivan was found in a ditch in Almer Township north of Caro. Police say a body was discovered inside the vehicle, which is believed to be Sullivan, who was reported missing after leaving Rochester on June 28th or 29th.

Officials say a formal identification will be made after an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.