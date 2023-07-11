WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Body Found in Vehicle North of Caro Believed to be Missing Rochester Woman

By jonathan.dent
July 11, 2023 3:32PM EDT
Share
Body Found in Vehicle North of Caro Believed to be Missing Rochester Woman
Mary Sullivan (Rochester Police Department)

Authorities believe they have found the body of a missing Rochester woman in Tuscola County.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a vehicle belonging to 79-year-old Mary Sullivan was found in a ditch in Almer Township north of Caro. Police say a body was discovered inside the vehicle, which is believed to be Sullivan, who was reported missing after leaving Rochester on June 28th or 29th.

Officials say a formal identification will be made after an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

Victims Identified in Saginaw Mass Shooting, Suspects Still At Large
3

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
4

Body of Missing Midland Man Found In Gladwin County
5

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw