Body Found In Saginaw County Confirmed to Be Kelly McWhirter

A body located in Saginaw County last week has been identified as that of 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says dental records confirmed the identity of the body found by a hunter near St. Charles. McWhirter and her husband, 57-year-old Steve Higgins, both from Flushing, went missing October 14th. Higgins took his own life when he was pulled over by police 4 days later. Swanson says Higgins killed McWhirter in what he calls a “premeditated occurrence” and disposed of her body.

The sheriff praised the efforts of law enforcement in the search for McWhirter, which spanned from Mid-Michigan to Norwalk, Ohio, as well as the multiple tips that led investigators to various pieces of evidence and eventually to McWhirter’s body.