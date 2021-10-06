Body found in Orlando confirmed to be Miya Marcano

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed a body found in Orlando is missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The Valencia College student went missing on September 24, sparking a state-wide joint agency search.

Orange County Police said emergency responders found the body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday alongside a purse with Marcano’s identification. The remains were located in a wooded area around Tymber Skan Condominiums, an apartment complex Armando Caballero used to live at.

Caballero remains the only person of interest in the case. Police said the 27-year-old maintenance worker was employed at Arden Villas, where Marcano lived and worked, and had previously accessed her apartment using a master key. Marcano also repeatedly made romantic advances to Marcano which she turned down, according to police.

Marcano was expected fly to visit family in Fort Lauderdale when she was reported missing. Police said that Cabellero used a key to access her apartment at 4:30 p.m. on the night she disappeared.

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. / AP

Caballero was found dead from apparent suicide on September 27. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday cell phone records placed Caballero at the Tymber Skan apartments for 20 minutes on the night Marcano went missing and no evidence shows him returning before he committed suicide.

“We are not looking for any other people,” Mina said. “We believe, pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there’s not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case.”

Authorities are still waiting on the medical examiner’s office to issue a preliminary cause of death.

“We can’t imagine the pain, the anguish, that Miya’s parents, family, loved ones, the friends and really our entire community have gone through and will continue to go through,” Mina said in a press conference Saturday. “On behalf of the men and women in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we offer our deepest condolences.”