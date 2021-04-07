Body Found in Huron County Identified
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police have identified the body of a woman discovered Saturday, April 3.
A passerby called Huron County Central Dispatch around 7:50 a.m. to report the body in a water filled ditch along Kilmanagh Rd. between Brown and Pobanz roads in Brookfield Township. An autopsy Tuesday determined the victim to be 53-year-old Christina Klosowski of Sebewaing, who was reported missing on Friday, April 2. She was last seen after midnight Friday in the area of Bach and Pobanz roads.
Police say there were no signs of foul play. The cause of death has been ruled as hypothermia.