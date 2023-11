Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was discovered in a ditch on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Blackmar Rd. around 9:00 a.m. after receiving a call about a person lying in a ditch full of water. Police say the body was that of a 49-year-old man who has yet to be identified. Foul play is not suspected at this time, though results of an autopsy are pending.