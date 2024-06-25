WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Body Discovered In Saginaw Home Following Fire

By News Desk
June 25, 2024 5:30AM EDT
WSGW file photo

Police and fire officials in Saginaw are investigatng a house fire and a possible suicide that occurred Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a two-story home in the 100 block of North Andre Street around 8:00 A.M. where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. After extinguising the fire, firefighters entered the house, where they found the body of a 57 year old woman. Police say the woman may have started the fire. She died from what they say appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No other injuries were reported.

