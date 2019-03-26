Body Discovered In Albee Township

An unidentified body was discovered Monday, March 25 floating in Albee Township’s Pattee Creek. State police troopers were dispatched to the area of Bueche Rd. south of Fry Rd. around 8:00 p.m. The initial investigation could find no obvious cause of death as the body had been in the water for an extended period of time. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, March 26 to determine the cause of death and assist in identifying the individual. Police are working with other area agencies to learn if there are any open missing persons cases connected to the investigation.

The State Police was assisted by the Saginaw County Sheriff Dive Team and the Albee Township Fire Department.