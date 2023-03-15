Body Cameras Approved for Midland Police Department

Police in Midland will soon receive body cameras.

The Midland City Council recently approved the purchase of the cameras for the Midland Police Department from Arizona based Axon Enterprise. According to the council, the camera cost won’t exceed $618,000. Council has approved a $63,000 budget transfer from the city’s general fund to start the purchase.

The department will receive 40 camers, 40 Taser weapons, 11 in car camera systems and evidence management software.