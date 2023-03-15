WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Body Cameras Approved for Midland Police Department

By News Desk
March 15, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Body Cameras Approved for Midland Police Department
(Getty Images)

Police in Midland will soon receive body cameras.

The Midland City Council recently approved the purchase of the cameras for the Midland Police Department from Arizona based Axon Enterprise. According to the council, the camera cost won’t exceed $618,000. Council has approved a $63,000 budget transfer from the city’s general fund to start the purchase.

The department will receive 40 camers, 40 Taser weapons, 11 in car camera systems and evidence management software.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man's Cash Seized in 2021 Returned, Mostly
2

Person of Interest in Vassar Shooting Taken into Custody
3

Police Chase and Crash Lead to Felony Arrests
4

Saginaw Doctor Arrested in GHOST Operation
5

Year-Long Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest in Bay County