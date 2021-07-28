      Weather Alert

Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after “heart-related incident”

Jul 28, 2021 @ 7:31pm

Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after experiencing a “heart-related incident,” his representatives said Wednesday. The 58-year-old collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” and was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday. 

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” his representatives said in a statement. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated

