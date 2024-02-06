Bob Beckwith, firefighter in iconic 9/11 photo with Pres. Bush, dies at 91

▶ Watch Video: Bob Beckwith, retired firefighter in iconic photo with Bush on 9/11, dies at 91

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. — Bob Beckwith, a retired FDNY firefighter and 9/11 hero who appeared in an iconic photo with President George W. Bush at Ground Zero, has died. He was 91.

Beckwith was retired when terrorists struck on Sept. 11, 2001, but he didn’t hesitate to join the search for survivors.

The images of Ground Zero brought tears to a grieving America. President Bush’s arm draped around the shaking shoulders of Beckwith.

“This nation stands with the good people of New York City,” said Bush.

The image atop the rubble became an indelible part of the 9/11 legacy, invoking resiliency and unity.

“Laura and I are saddened by the passing of Bob Beckwith. On September 11, 2001, Bob was happily retired after more than 30 years of service with the New York City Fire Department. When the terrorists attacked, Bob suited back up and, like so many brave first responders, raced toward the danger to save and search for others. His courage represented the defiant, resilient spirit of New Yorkers and Americans after 9/11. I was proud to have Bob by my side at Ground Zero days later and privileged to stay in touch with this patriot over the years. Laura and I send our condolences to Barbara and the Beckwith family as they remember this decent, humble man,” Bush said in a statement released by the George W. Bush Presidential Center on X.

Bush called Beckwith’s family Monday afternoon.

Beckwith died of melanoma. His family’s home in Baldwin has received a constant stream of visitors.

“I was a young man at that point. But seeing that picture, it gives you the chills every time. He was truly a unifying figure for the average man,” said his grandson Matthew Beckwith.

Their hero grandfather was invited to the White House, and they got to tag along.

Through the years, Beckwith invited CBS New York into his home and showed us the flag Bush waved on that emotional day.

“And then I was walking back to go to work, and I got a tap on the shoulder by a Secret Service guy. And he says the president’s been looking for you,” Beckwith said in a 2006 interview.

Those were the days before cellphones. Beckwith said he had no way to contact his wife and kids, and thought they’d never believe he was with the president. He turned onto his street and was shocked to see a dozen reporters and a proud family waiting at the door.

“Bob Beckwith was really the man for the moment. This was when America was at its lowest ebb, we had been devastated, and to have him stand with President Bush, as a regular guy,” said retired Congressman Peter King, of Long Island. “He turned down all sorts of offers, financial offers. He stayed in touch with President Bush.”

“He was a very modest man. He could’ve done a million things from that moment at Ground Zero, but he didn’t,” Beckwith’s grandson said.

“Bob Beckwith was one of many retired FDNY members who responded to the World Trade Center site in the days and months following September 11, to aid in rescue and recovery, as a testament to their devotion to their FDNY family,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “His iconic picture with President Bush captured a moment that was both inspiring and heartbreaking. We are grateful to his service to our city and our nation, and we join his family and friends in mourning his loss.”

The Uniformed Firefighters Association remembered Beckwith as “one of the heroes of 9/11 who stood tall for America, New York City and all New Yorkers.”

“He spent many hours searching for the members we lost on that fateful day in 2001,” the union posted.

Since then, Beckwith’s mission was to help get 9/11 first responders the health care they need.