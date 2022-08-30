Boating Expected to be a Huge Draw Labor Day Weekend

With gas prices steadily falling and the summer boating season coming to a close, many boaters are expected to take to the water this weekend.

According to a survey from the Boat Owners Association of The United States, 65 percent of boat owners plan to get out on the water this Labor Day Weekend. Nearly 80 percent of those who responded said they welcome the lower gas prices and plan to extend their boating season into the fall. BoatUS says that holiday weekends drive the majority of their calls for assistance. They say that the most common calls are engine or mechanical breakdown, running aground in shallow areas, running out of fuel, and needing a jump-start or a tow.

Boaters are encouraged to ensure their engines and fuel systems are working properly before setting out, and to make use of life jackets and other safety equipment while on the water.