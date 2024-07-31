Boar’s Head Expands Recall To Include 7 Million More Pounds Of Deli Meats Tied To Listeria Outbreak

(Associated Press) – The popular deli meat company Boar’s Head is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products as an investigation into a deadly listeria outbreak continues.

The new recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29 at the company’s Jarratt, Virginia plant.

It follows an earlier recall of more than 200,000 pounds of sliced deli poultry and meat.

The new items include meat intended to be sliced at delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products.

Two people have died and nearly three dozen have been sickened in 13 states.