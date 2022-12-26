Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest

A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint.

51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind.

Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in a unanimous decision by the rest of the board. Shelterhouse is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safety, shelter, advocacy and counseling to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.