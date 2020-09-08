Blueprints Are In The Works For Animal Care And Control Center
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control reports their new resource center architectural design plan is nearing completion! They say after months of hard work, and with input from Sagjnaw County Animal Advisory Council, and SCACC staff and volunteers, we are coming down the homestretch to finalize the plan!
The next steps include: preparing the plumbing, mechanical, electrical and hardware details of the plan; obtaining site plan approval; selecting a Construction Manager; obtaining projected costs estimates; and submitting it to the Board of Commissioners for their approval.
The final design plan, recommended Construction Manager, and the final project budget should be submitted to the Board of Commissioners for their approval at the November 17, 2020 Regular Session. Once the board grants approval, we anticipate breaking ground either later this year or early Spring 2021. The site is along Bay Road north of Tittabawassee in Kochville Township.