Blue Goose to Be Placed On National State Trooper Cruiser Calendar

The votes are in, and the nation has chosen the Michigan State Police Blue Goose as the ninth best looking cruiser out of the 50 state police agencies.

The annual competition sees cruisers from state police agencies across the country trying to outdo each other in a photo contest. This year, the Michigan State Police cruiser is shown in a photo parked in front of the entrance to the Electric Forest Music festival in Rothbury on the west side of the state. The 13 states voted to have the best looking cruisers will have the photos added to the 2025 American Association of State Troopers wall calendar.

The calendar will be available for pre-order this Thursday at statetroopers.org. The proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.