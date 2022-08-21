Blue Goose Stuffed With School Supplies

Many organizations have been conducting back to school supply drives. One of the drives involved troopers at the Michigan State Police Post in Caro.

The Stuff a Blue Goose with School Supplies was a huge success! A MSP Tahoe was filled up and area residents donated over $2500 in cash. That money was used to purchase more school supplies.

The school supply giveaway, for any child in need, will be this Monday from 11a.m.-2p.m.. It will be held at the MSP Caro Post located at 1485 Cleaver Rd.

Troopers extended a huge thank you to the Caro Walmart and employees, Caro McComb PTO, Caro Board of Education, Caro School Administrator’s, Caro Police, Caro Lions Club, and most importantly everyone who donated!

Saginaw Area Credit Unions offered free admission and rides at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo over the weekend. Youngsters were given free backpacks and school supplies.