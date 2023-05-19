Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float ice cream flavor

Blue Bell ice cream and Dr Pepper are teaming up. The brands announced they have come together to create a new ice cream flavor: Dr Pepper Float ice cream.

In a joint press release, the companies said Thursday that the new product consists of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream “swirled together with Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.” The new flavor is already available in all 23 states where Blue Bell is sold, the companies said.

Two iconic brands, Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper®, have teamed up to create one delicious ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float – our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Find it in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today! pic.twitter.com/Os9vUwkKw1 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 18, 2023

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

The Texas-based companies said that Dr Pepper Float will be available through 2024 in pint and half-gallon sizes.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

This is not the first ice cream collaboration to take the internet by storm recently. Back in March, Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream released a ranch ice cream flavor in honor of National Ranch Day.