Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
Local Sports Stream
Local News
WSGW Program Schedule (100.5 & 790)
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Podcasts
Rocketgrab Plus
School Closings
Newsletter Signup
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Facebook
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Local News
Blood In Short Supply During Latest Covid 19 Surge
Dave Maurer
Apr 24, 2021 @ 10:08am
There is a shortage of blood products in the state and across the nation. Teams are keeping a close watch on these items to keep patients and staff safe.
Please consider donating at an upcoming blood drive. You can schedule an appointment at this link or find a donation location near you:
https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/…/drive…/133711
Popular Posts
Wilkinson Minerals to Invest $150M in Bay City
Saginaw Woman Arrested for Driving Vehicle Into Another Woman
Saginaw Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old
WSGW OnLine Poll: Changing the State Flag of Michigan (results)
Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
Sports News
790 Newsradio WSGW
Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
Local Sports Stream
Local News
WSGW Program Schedule (100.5 & 790)
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Podcasts
Rocketgrab Plus
School Closings
Newsletter Signup
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON