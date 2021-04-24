      Weather Alert

Blood In Short Supply During Latest Covid 19 Surge

Dave Maurer
Apr 24, 2021 @ 10:08am
There is a shortage of blood products in the state and across the nation. Teams are keeping a close watch on these items to keep patients and staff safe.
Please consider donating at an upcoming blood drive. You can schedule an appointment at this link or find a donation location near you: https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/…/drive…/133711
