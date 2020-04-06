Blood Drive Scheduled for Wednesday Amid Serious Shortage

      Breaking News
Ann Williams
Apr 6, 2020 @ 7:48am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

There’s a nationwide blood shortage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Midland Center for the Arts and the Midland Rotary Club have stepped up to host a blood drive on Wednesday, April 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Midland Center for the Arts, 1801 W. St. Andrews.

The blood drive is a partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. Versiti will take extra social distancing precautions to create a safe environment for donors. They encourage donors to make an appointment in order to lessen the number of people waiting at the center. To schedule an appointment, visit the Midland Center for the Arts website:

www.MidlandCenter.org/BloodDrive

You may also call 866-642-5663. Blood donors with additional questions can find Frequently Asked Questions at:

www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information

