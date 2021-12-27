Bishop Names Catholic Schools As A Priority For 2022

In his recent quarterly meeting with priests and parish leaders Bishop Robert Gruss
identified Catholic schools as a priority for 2022.
A group which includes a priest, deacons, principals, school board members, chancery staff and more has been meeting to develop and implement a strategic plan for Catholic schools.
During the presentation for priests and parish leaders, the group shared that they have been reaching out to other successful Catholic schools across the state and country for ideas and best practices relating to diocesan and local school governance, marketing, enrollment and financial viability. The group also shared a commitment to providing tangible assistance to school leaders, not just direction.
Catholic schools have been identified as the optimal setting for religious education and formation. Several key commitments have been made and include: ensuring schools are authentically Catholic; providing excellence in faith formation, academics, and extracurricular activities; making Catholic schools more accessible; enhancing collaboration between parishes, schools and families; and utilizing a funding model for both short- and long-term financial health.
“I’m committed to our Catholic schools and grateful for the work being done,” Bishop Gruss said. “Our parishes and greater communities all benefit from the Christ-centered education our students receive. I look forward to doing all we can to best position our schools right now and into the future.”
Additional information is expected this spring.