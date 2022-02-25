Bishop Gruss Shares Pope Francis’ Call for Prayer and Fasting for Ukraine

Bishop Robert Gruss is calling upon all people of good will throughout the Diocese of Saginaw to answer Pope Francis’ call for prayer and fasting on Ash Wednesday, March 2, to end the war in Ukraine.
“I am shocked by such a premeditated invasion of Ukraine and deeply saddened by the lives lost and the sufferings of the Ukrainian people,” Bishop Gruss said. “Please join me in answering the Holy Father’s call. May we be united in our prayer and fasting as we offer support to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. May our prayers, joined with the prayers of people from around the world, change the hearts of those waging this unjust war and restore peace and a free and independent Ukranian state.”
At the conclusion of his general audience Feb. 23, Pope Francis called on believers and non-believers to combat the “diabolical insistence, the diabolical senselessness of violence” with prayer and fasting:
“And now I would like to appeal to everyone, believers and non-believers alike,” Pope Francis said. “Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God’s weapons, with prayer and fasting. I invite everyone to make next March 2, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”