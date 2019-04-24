Bishop Airport Continues Efforts To Attract New Flights, Destinations

Aviation Consultant Brad DiFiore says low cost air carriers are best bets to offer service to leisure travelers using Flint's Bishop Airport. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bishop Airport’s slogan is a better way to fly.

Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consultant Brad DiFiore says perception about the state’s rust belt image is a big obstacle in attracting potential carriers. The Flint area air field is Michigan’s third largest airport with a market area of three million people. Bishop also offers airlines the lowest per passenger fee for landings and takeoffs by 50% compared with other Michigan airports.

Airport Director Craig Williams said its location, where I-75, I-69 and US-23 merge, is a major selling point in trying to attract airlines to Bishop.

The airport targets passengers seeking leisure travel. The airport is working with low cost carriers like Allegiant and Frontier to add destinations like Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas.

