Birh Run Mom Arrested for Making Threats

The Saginaw Coundy Prosecutor has charged a 46-year-old of of making a fals report or threat of terrorism in Birch Run.

Megan Ferdon reportedly made a threat during a phone call with a school administrator because she was unhappy with discipline her child was receiving. She was arrested on Friday afternoon as she was picking up her child at Birch Run High School. If convicted Ferdon faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ferdon is currently lodged in Saginaw County Jail on $50,000 cash or surety bond.