Birch Run Township Death Ruled a Homicide

Police are investigating the death of a Birch Run Township man as a homicide.
The body of 65-year-old Scott Englehardt was found following a fire in his home on South Block Road Friday, October 15. Englehardt was disabled and wheelchair bound, according to police. They say an accelerant was used to start the fire. A dog had been taken from the home and placed in a van on the property, though police don’t know if the suspect or a neighbor were responsible. A black 1998 Cadillac DeVille was also stolen from the property.
Police say the case is not linked to a home invasion in Birch Run Township on October 11, when an 87-year-old woman was beaten in her home and her vehicle was stolen. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department.