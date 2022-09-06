Birch Run Man Dies in Rollover Crash, Vehicle Fire

State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash near Birch Run.

Around 6:10 Sunday morning police responded to the crash on South Beyer road near Willard road. It is believed that the driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was driving northbound on Beyer when the vehicle ran off the road and into a bean field. Police say it flipped end over end several times before becoming engulfed in flames. The driver, a 42-year-old Birch Run man, was found dead inside the vehicle, and the incident is still under investigation.