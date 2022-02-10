      Weather Alert

Bipartisan Support Saves Saginaw County Circuit Judge Position

Ric Antonio
Feb 10, 2022 @ 6:00pm
State Senator Ken Horn, Saginaw Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson, and 95th Rep Amos O'Neil testifying for the need of Judgeship in Saginaw county. (Photo- Facebook: State Representative Amos O'Neal)

A collaborative effort between some of Saginaw County’s top elected officials has helped keep the current circuit court judgeship that was scheduled to be eliminated.

State Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) and 95th district representative Amos O’Neal  (D-Saginaw) jointly supported legislation, signed into law by Governor Whitmer Thursday, that addresses recent findings of the State Court Administrative Office and maintains the circuit court judgeship in Saginaw County.

The bill also adds circuit court judge positions in Muskegon and Wayne counties, reorganizes the 89th Judicial District in northern Michigan, and allows Kent County to add a fifth probate judge.

Saginaw County Judge Darnell Jackson, who testified in Lansing to make the case for Saginaw County, said he was pleased to see the bill officially signed into law because the county suffers from many of the same administrative issues courts across the state have.

Representative O’Neal says that losing a circuit court judge in a county as populous as Saginaw would have slowed proceedings and decreased residents’ access to justice.

