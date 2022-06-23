Bills Allowing Swim-Up Bars in Michigan Signed into Law

Swim-up bars are coming to Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983-84 into law, allowing for the operation of swim-up bars in the state. Bavarian Inn Lodge general Manager Michael Keller Zehnder and vice president Martha Zehnder Kaczynski attended the bill signing.
The bills, which were sponsored by State Representative Rodney Wakeman of Frankenmuth and John Cherry of Flint, include safety requirements like enhanced filtration and disinfection standards and lifeguard services. Pools that have features like slides or diving boards are prohibited from having swim-up bars.
Michigan is now the 25th state to allow swim-up bars.