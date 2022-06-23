      Weather Alert

Bills Allowing Swim-Up Bars in Michigan Signed into Law

Ann Williams
Jun 23, 2022 @ 3:07pm
State Rep. Rodney Wakeman is joined by representatives from the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs his measure allowing swim-up bars in Michigan. From left: Chris Fisher from Midwest Strategy Group; Rep. Wakeman’s Legislative Director Samantha Gibson; Rep. Wakeman; Gov. Whitmer; Michael Keller Zehnder, general manager of the Bavarian Inn Lodge; Martha Zehnder Kaczynski, vice president of Bavarian Inn and her spouse John Kaczynski. (photo source: Office of Rodney Wakeman)

Swim-up bars are coming to Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983-84 into law, allowing for the operation of swim-up bars in the state. Bavarian Inn Lodge general Manager Michael Keller Zehnder and vice president Martha Zehnder Kaczynski attended the bill signing.

The bills, which were sponsored by State Representative Rodney Wakeman of Frankenmuth and John Cherry of Flint, include safety requirements like enhanced filtration and disinfection standards and lifeguard services. Pools that have features like slides or diving boards are prohibited from having swim-up bars.

Michigan is now the 25th state to allow swim-up bars.

