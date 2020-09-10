Bill to Name Bay County Bridge After Fallen Soldier Moves Through State Senate
(Source-Alpha Media Image Library)
State Representative Brian Elder has introduced legislation in the state House to name an M-13 bridge in Bay County after a fallen soldier.
House Bill 4475 was passed unanimously in the Senate Committee for Transportation and Infrstructure Wednesday, September 9. The bill would name the bridge over Cheboyganing Creek the Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge.
Gould enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2003, before he even graduated from high school. He served his first tour of duty in Iraq. He was killed in action in Afghanistan during his second tour of duty in 2011. He was 25 years old.
The bridge is near Gould’s parents’ house in Bay County, and his mother and father will be able to see the bridge every day from their home.
The bill now heads to the full state senate for consideration.