Bill de Blasio drops out of congressional race

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is dropping his bid for a New York congressional seat, announcing his departure from the race and from electoral politics on Twitter in a message that at points sounded like a breakup.

“And even though this is not going to work out, I hope you know how much I appreciate you,” de Blasio said in a tweeted video Tuesday. He said he’d find a different way to serve the city.

Polling has shown de Blasio struggling against competitors in the crowded Democratic field competing for the newly reconstituted 10th Congressional District in New York City. He had announced his candidacy only two months ago in May

“I’ve listened really carefully to people,” the former New York City mayor said in his video message. “And it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option. And I respect that. And I just want to say I love the people of this city. I really want to keep serving, and I’m going to find a different way to serve. But I’m filled with gratitude at the same time.”

“The bottom line is, I am filled with gratitude today, truly, for all the good in New York City,” de Blasio concluded. “I feel New York City in my heart and soul, I really do. And I’m just appreciative. And I’ll see you along the way.”