Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection but is “on the mend”

Former President Clinton is currently in the hospital with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson Angel Ureña said.

Mr. Clinton, 75, was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, the statement said. He is now “on the mend” and “in good spirits.”

His physicians said in a statement that Mr. Clinton had been diagnosed with an infection and was administered “IV antibiotics and fluid.” After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is “trending down” and he is “responding to antibiotics well.” He remains hospitalized for “continuous monitoring.”

His physicians said they are in “constant communication” with Mr. Clinton’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. The former president had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. In 2010 he had a clogged heart artery opened after suffering chest pains.

“We hope to have him go home soon,” his doctors said.