Bill Clinton expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesperson. Mr. Clinton is being treated for a non-COVID-related infection.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours,” spokesperson Angel Ureña tweeted Saturday. “He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow.”

Ureña said Mr. Clinton is in “great spirits.”

The 75-year-old former president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday and was diagnosed with an infection. He was given “IV antibiotics and fluids,” which he responded to well.

“All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly,” Ureña tweeted Friday.

A source familiar with Mr. Clinton’s condition had said that the former president was initially diagnosed with a urological infection, which then morphed into a broader infection. He did not go into septic shock, despite some reports claiming he did, the source said.

Caroline Linton, Tori B. Powell and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.