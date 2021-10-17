Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week.

Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that Mr. Clinton’s fever and white blood cell count are normal, and he will return to New York to complete his course of antibiotics.

“On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress,” Amin said in a statement distributed by Mr. Clinton’s spokesperson.

Statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director, Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, who has been overseeing the team of doctors treating President Clinton pic.twitter.com/n3mJHesjfC — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 17, 2021

The former president had been expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, and Angel Ureña, Mr. Clinton’s spokesperson, said he was in “great spirits.”

The 75-year-old former president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday and was diagnosed with an infection. He was given “IV antibiotics and fluids,” which he responded to well.

“All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly,” Ureña tweeted Friday.

A source familiar with Mr. Clinton’s condition had said that the former president was initially diagnosed with a urological infection, which then morphed into a broader infection. He did not go into septic shock, despite some reports claiming he did, the source said.

Melissa Quinn, Caroline Linton, Tori B. Powell and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.