Bill Aims to Name Bridge for Local Fallen Soldier
source: Office of Rep. Rodney Wakeman
State Representative Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township testified recently before the House Transportation Committee on a bill that designates an M-13 bridge as “The Sergeant Kristopher J Gould Memorial Bridge.” Gould, of Frankenlust Township, died February 27th, 2011, in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device.
Gould’s mother, Ann Gould was present during Wakeman’s testimony along with State Representative Brian Elder of Bay City.