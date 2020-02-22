      Weather Alert

Bill Aims to Name Bridge for Local Fallen Soldier

Ann Williams
Feb 21, 2020 @ 8:19pm
source: Office of Rep. Rodney Wakeman

State Representative Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township testified recently before the House Transportation Committee on a bill that designates an M-13 bridge as “The Sergeant Kristopher J Gould Memorial Bridge.” Gould, of Frankenlust Township, died February 27th, 2011, in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device.

Army Sgt. Kristopher J. Gould

Gould’s mother, Ann Gould was present during Wakeman’s testimony along with State Representative Brian Elder of Bay City.

