Bike theft momentarily interrupted by dog demanding belly rubs

A man suspected of stealing a $1,300 bike from a garage in San Diego was making his escape before he was stopped in his tracks.

A Golden Retriever came to greet him —and he couldn’t resist befriending the friendly dog. The theft and encounter were caught on home surveillance cameras.

The footage of the incident from July 15 has since gone viral, gaining over 1 million views in 24 hours on TikTok.

In the video, the suspect is greeted by the curious dog, who seemed to want nothing more than some love and affection. The suspect then put the bike back momentarily to caress and hug the animal.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known!” said the suspect. He even dropped to his knees in a moment of true friendship. “I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart!” he said.

As heartwarming as the encounter was, the owner of the bicycle is still without his property, and the suspect has yet to be arrested.

The 2019 Electra 3-speed bike was valued at $1,300 by police, and has distinct characteristics: It has “8 ball” caps on the tire valves, as well as an “8-ball” logo on the frame.

The suspect is described as a White male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack at the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information leading to the suspect’s arrest is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department.