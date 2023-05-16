Bike Lanes Coming to Bay City’s Midland Street

Bay City will eliminate some parking on Midland Street to make way for bike lanes.

The Bay City Commission approved the measure in a unanimous vote at their meeting Monday night. The new proposal would eliminate parking from Euclid Ave. to Wenonah Ave. Commissioners say the idea is to make the area more attractive to younger people looking for other modes of transportation. They also say it may extend the life of the roadway as more people use alternative means of transportation.

Construction on the new lanes may begin within 60 days.