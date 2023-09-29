WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Biggby’s Giving Out Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

By News Desk
September 29, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Biggby’s Giving Out Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
(Getty Images)

Friday is National Coffee Day.

Coffee is the most popular drink in the world, with consumption surpassing that of even water. Worldwide coffee consumption increased by 4.2 percent to more than 175 million bags between 2021 and 2022 and is expected to increase a further 1.7 percent between last year and this year. An estimated 63 percent of Americans drink coffee everyday, and retail sales of the beverage exceeded $5 billion in 2022. The global market reached more the $126 billion last year.

To celebrate the world’s favorite beverage, Biggby Coffee is offering free 20 ounce hot or iced coffee in their stores today. Locally, there are Biggby locations in Saginaw, Freeland, Bay City, Hemlock, Birch Run, Midland and Frankenmuth.

