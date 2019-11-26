Big Toys For Tots Collection Drive Coming Soon
Saginaw Township Manager Rob Grose (seated in tie next to the Township Attorney) discusses the planned Toys For Tots collection during a meeting of the
Township Board of Trustees. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Sunday December 8th from 10 to Two is the time for a major collection in the Toys For Tots campaign. The location
will be all three Saginaw Township fire stations on McCarty, Shattuck and North Center.
Township Manager Rob Grose says the big attraction of this 20 year-plus event is that each donated toy is good for a ride in one of the department’s fire engines. Grose predicts each site will have lots of families and children in attendance looking to provide a Merry Christmas for those in need.