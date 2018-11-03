Big Republican Rally At Apple Mountain In Freeland

A Republican rally at Apple Mountain in Freeland Friday attracted lots of GOP supporters from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond.

Republicans from the top of the ticket making an appearance included gubernatorial hopeful Bill Schuette and

his running mate, US Senate candidate John James and Congressman John Moolenaar from Midland. Secretary of State candidate Mary Treder Lang and Attorney General hopeful Tom Leonard were also on hand.

All say the key to victory Tuesday will be getting as many Republicans out to vote as possible.