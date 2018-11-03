Big Republican Rally At Apple Mountain In Freeland

(source:John James for Senate)

A Republican rally at Apple Mountain in Freeland Friday attracted lots of GOP supporters from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond.

Republicans from the top of the ticket making an appearance included gubernatorial hopeful Bill Schuette and
his running mate, US Senate candidate John James and Congressman John Moolenaar from Midland. Secretary of State candidate Mary Treder Lang and Attorney General hopeful Tom Leonard were also on hand.

All say the key to victory Tuesday will be getting as many Republicans out to vote as possible.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bay County Economic Development Agencies Try Innovative Way To Attract New Companies Chocolate Affair Fundraiser Benefits Delta “Possible Dream” Program Former US Attorney Speaks About Current President Investigators Seek Cause Of Deadly Fire In Bay County Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Bay County House Fire Lisa Lyons Makes Stop in Saginaw
Comments