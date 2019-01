Up to 150,000 people will be coming to Frankenmuth for the 28th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest which runs through Monday.

Event Co-Chairperson Linda Kelly says there’s musical entertainment in the warming tent and over 100 ice sculptures to check out throughout town.

Kelly added the cold temperatures and occasional light snow should make those

carved ice sculptures look amazing while local restaurants and shops will have plenty to offer visitors wanting something to eat or buy.