Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Campaign for 66 Kids Without Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region is looking to end the wait of 66 local kids currently waiting for an adult mentor.

“Over the past two years, our number of children served has been cut in half,” shared Scott Litle, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region. “As a result, this is the largest waitlist we’ve had in nearly three years. We expect to begin serving more kids this fall as our site based programs return in local schools. However, we have seen an alarming overall decline in the number of people applying to be mentors, combined with a greater number of kids in urgent need of mentors right now.”

The second annual “End Their Wait” Campaign looks to match the remaining wait listed kids with volunteers who can go on two to three outings a month and provide support emotionally and academically. Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to clear the wait list by the end of the year. More information can be found at endtheirwait.com.