Big Bay City Bridge Project Approaching

State transportation officials are reminding Bay City area motorists that a $2,700,000 repair project on the M-25 or Veterans Memorial Bridge starts January 7th.

Work will continue through mid summer including concrete deck patching and steel upgrades plus electrical and mechanical improvements. Watch primarily for single lane closures in each direction through July.

East bound M-25 will be closed and detoured via M-13, M-84 or Salzburg and north bound M-84 or Garfield from April 17th to May 15th. West bound M-25 will be

closed and detoured via south bound M-84 or Washington Avenue, west bound M-84 or Salzburg and M-13 between May 16th and June 5th.

A two day full closure of the bridge is expected weather permitting in February or March with the exact time to be announced later.