Big Barroom Brawl Broken Up By Police
(source: Michigan State Police)
State Police from the Caro Post were sent to the Silver Tavern Bar in Deckerville in Sanilac County in response to a call about several subjects fighting just before 2:30 Thanksgiving morning. A number of other law enforcement agencies also responded. Troopers encountered multiple intoxicated and disorderly people. One person resisted and fought with troopers. He and one other verbally abusive individual were handcuffed. A 23 year old Deckerville man was arrested for disorderly conduct, assaulting and resisting officers and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was lodged at the Sanilac County Jail.
Troopers found only minor injuries on multiple subjects and learned no firearms were discharged during the incident despite a call to 9-1-1- earlier reporting the fight that said one individual had a shotgun. Once law enforcement officers cleared the bar and area, the Silver Tavern’s violation of the statewide emergency order was reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The emergency order prohibits indoor services. Troopers say their investigation found that the bar was open for business and serving patrons inside before the big brawl broke out early this morning. The investigation is active pending follow up for additional witnesses, victims or suspects.