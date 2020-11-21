Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after recount

▶ Watch Video: Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger on continued election pressure from GOP

Georgia’s hand recount has been completed and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has been reaffirmed, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said Thursday. According to a statement from Raffensberger, the hand recount upheld and reaffirmed the original outcome produced by the machine tally of votes cast.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensberger said in a statement. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

The hand recount was part of an audit that is required by a new state law. It is not connected to any suspected problems with the results of this election or an official recount request. The law requires the audit to be completed before the counties’ results can be certified by the state, which must be done by Friday.

Mr. Trump can request a recount because the results were still within 0.5%, but not until after the state certifies its results.

Georgia was one of five states Mr. Biden flipped from President Trump in 2016. Mr. Biden won the state by an 0.3% margin. The state has not voted to send a Democrat to the White House since former President Bill Clinton won it in 1992.

President Trump has alleged without evidence that illegal votes were counted in the presidential election and declared Georgia’s recount a “scam.” Mr. Trump has also falsely claimed that the state would “flip Republican” when all votes are counted. “Get it done! @BrianKempGA,” he tweeted Thursday to the state’s Republican governor.

In response to Raffensberger’s announcement, the Trump campaign said in a statement that “This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total.” The statement did not provide any evidence of illegality.

The Peach State will have a runoff election in January to decide two Senate races.