Bidens welcome new dog named Commander

The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January.

In a video posted to President Joe Biden’s account, the president welcomes the dog to the White House with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

“Hey pal, how are you,” Mr. Biden said in the video, which also features the dog running around the White House and has the caption “Welcome Home, Commander!”

Commander is a purebred German Shepherd who was born in September. She was a gift from Mr. Biden’s brother and sister-in-law.

Commander is shown in a photo released by the White House. Twitter / POTUS

After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the White House said the Bidens decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends. This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts, the White House said.

Since arriving at the White House, Major has been involved in at least two “nipping” incidents. The Bidens adopted Major, a German Shepherd, three years ago through the Delaware Humane Association.

Champ, the Bidens’ 13-year-old German Shephard, died in June. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the White House said in a statement.